NBA roundup: Clippers move closer to playoffs berth, Timberwolves rout Spurs
New York, New York - The Los Angeles Clippers moved a step closer to securing an NBA playoffs berth with a 136-125 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.
The Clippers claimed a major advantage in the complicated race to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference with Kawhi Leonard top scoring with 27 points.
Leonard shot seven-of-17 from the field for his 27 points with three triples, with eight rebounds and four assists, while Russell Westbrook added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Norman Powell continued his strong form off the bench with 23 points for the Clippers who rallied back from a 70-64 half-time deficit on a 14-2 run early in the third quarter.
Kevin Knox II scored a game-high 30 points for the Blazers, shooting five-of-eight from three-point range.
The Clippers, who have won four of their past six games, are fifth in the West ahead of their final regular season game against the Phoenix Suns, who they will face in the playoffs first round if they hold fifth.
The LA Clippers (43-38) can finish as low as seventh should they lose to the Suns, with the Golden State Warriors (43-38) taking on Portland, while the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) can go ahead of them if they also beat the Minnesota Timberwolves as they own the tiebreaker against the Clippers.
Timberwolves rout Spurs to keep race alive, Nuggets falter
The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the San Antonio Spurs 151-131, meaning the order of placings in the West's play-in tournament remains undecided.
Anthony Edwards scored 33 points in 25 minutes with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 22, with the Spurs conceding their most points allowed in regulation time under coach Gregg Popovich.
The 41-40 Timberwolves are ninth in the West, but hold tiebreakers against the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, who are both 42-39, ahead of Sunday's final slate of games. The Wolves face the Pels, while the Lakers take on the Utah Jazz.
The Denver Nuggets may be the number one seed in the West but they suffered their fifth loss from their past six games with a 118-114 defeat to the eliminated Jazz.
Denver's scratchy form ahead of the playoffs continued with Nikola Jokić shooting two-of-five from the field for six points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high and game-high 28 points with three-of-11 three-pointers as Utah snapped a four-game losing skid.
