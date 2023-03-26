NBA roundup: Jokic wins battle of the MVP candidates against Giannis

Denver, Colorado - In a highly anticipated clash between winners of the past four NBA MVPs, it was Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets comfortably handling Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks 129-106.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives at Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during the second half at Ball Arena. © USA TODAY Sports

Played in Denver, the reigning back-to-back MVP winner put on a show for his home fans with 31 points (10-of-20 shooting), 11 assists, and six rebounds.

Jokic was supported in style by Jamal Murray, who chipped in 26 points (nine-of-19), nine assists, and six rebounds, and kick-started the Nuggets with four triples in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo, winner of the 2019 and 2020 MVP trophies, was far from the reason his side went down, posting a strong 31 points (13-of-22), nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He led Milwaukee to a 66-63 half-time lead, before they put up just 40 points as a team in the second half.

After a mini-slump with four losses from of five games, the Nuggets have now rattled off three wins in a row, improving their home record to 31-6 in the process, which trails only the Memphis Grizzlies (32-5) for the league's best mark.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee (53-21) are still two games clear in the race for the league's best record, while the Nuggets are 3.5 games clear atop the West.