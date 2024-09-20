NBA star Joel Embiid solidifies future with 76ers in eye-popping deal

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Joel Embiid has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced on Friday, with the Cameroon-born center saying he wants to stay a Sixer his NBA entire career.

Multiple reports said the deal was a maximum extension for three years and about $193 million that would keep him with the 76ers through the 2028-29 campaign.



"Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career," Embiid posted on his Instagram account. "I love this community and everything you've given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship, and I think we're just getting started!"

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, is a seven-footer (2.13m) and seven-time NBA All-Star who helped the US win Olympic gold in Paris last month.

The two-time NBA scoring champion, set to begin his ninth NBA campaign next month, said in a statement he wants to bring the 76ers their first NBA crown since 1983.

"I started a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career," Embiid said. "I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia.

"Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they've embraced me.

"Philadelphia is home and it's time to bring this community an NBA championship."