Paris Olympics: Steph Curry puts on a show as Team USA win gold in epic final against France

Paris, France - Team USA won its fifth straight Olympic men's basketball crown on Saturday, holding off a battling France 98-87 to take its tally of Olympic golds to 17!

Steph Curry led an incredible late charge as Team USA defeated France in the men's basketball final to win a fifth straight Olympic gold. © REUTERS

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, LeBron James and the US team stacked with NBA stars once again proved too much for France, despite the efforts of sensational Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.



France sliced a 14-point deficit to three with 3 minutes to play on Wembanyama's put-back dunk, but then it was time for the Steph Curry show.

The Golden State Warriors star drilled four three-pointers in less than three minutes to power the US to the finish.

Curry finished with eight three-pointers – including a rainbow over a leaping Wembanyama – and led the US scoring with 24 points.

"You just simply marvel," James said of Curry. "Having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball."

Curry said of his late-game heroics: "I was just trying to settle us down."

"All we wanted to do was get a good shot," Curry said. "It had been a while since we had a good possession."

"(Finally) the momentum was on our side. At that point, your mind goes blank. You don't really care about setting or the scenario or anything. It's just a shot."