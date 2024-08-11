Paris Olympics: Steph Curry puts on a show as Team USA win gold in epic final against France
Paris, France - Team USA won its fifth straight Olympic men's basketball crown on Saturday, holding off a battling France 98-87 to take its tally of Olympic golds to 17!
In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, LeBron James and the US team stacked with NBA stars once again proved too much for France, despite the efforts of sensational Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
France sliced a 14-point deficit to three with 3 minutes to play on Wembanyama's put-back dunk, but then it was time for the Steph Curry show.
The Golden State Warriors star drilled four three-pointers in less than three minutes to power the US to the finish.
Curry finished with eight three-pointers – including a rainbow over a leaping Wembanyama – and led the US scoring with 24 points.
"You just simply marvel," James said of Curry. "Having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball."
Curry said of his late-game heroics: "I was just trying to settle us down."
"All we wanted to do was get a good shot," Curry said. "It had been a while since we had a good possession."
"(Finally) the momentum was on our side. At that point, your mind goes blank. You don't really care about setting or the scenario or anything. It's just a shot."
Wembanyama makes promise for 2028 LA Olympics
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker bagged 15 points apiece and LeBron scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block.
A downcast Wembanyama, who had his best offensive game of the Olympics with 26 points, could only hug his teammates, but with the silver medal around his neck, he called the experience "incredible" and said he'd try to return the favor at Los Angeles in 2028.
"I will be going for gold in four years' time," he said.
Serbia, narrowly defeated by the US in an epic semifinal, won bronze with a dominant 93-83 victory over World Cup champions Germany.
Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić posted a triple double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Serbia, who lost 95-91 to the United States in the semi-finals.
Cover photo: REUTERS