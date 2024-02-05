NBA's Joel Embiid to undergo left knee procedure

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid will undergo a left knee procedure to repair an injury and could face an extended absence, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery to repair a displaced flap of his lateral meniscus. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Athletic and ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that the Cameroonian star center for the Philadelphia 76ers would undergo surgery to repair a displaced flap of his lateral meniscus.



While the reports said a timeline for his return is not certain, there would be a better sense of how long he will miss following the procedure in the coming week.

ESPN said it was not necessarily a season-ending injury but more would be known after the operation.

Embiid, the NBA scoring leader with 35.3 points a game, suffered the injury last Tuesday in a loss to Golden State when the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga fell on his left leg as they scrambled for a loose ball.

Embiid, who also has 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game this season, had missed two prior games with soreness in the same knee.