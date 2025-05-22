Pacers stun Knicks with comeback for the ages in epic Game 1 of Eastern Conference finals

New York, New York - The Indiana Pacers pulled off an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to beat the New York Knicks 138-135 in overtime in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers sealed a stunning comeback to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Knicks, playing in the conference finals for the first time in 25 years, had been in charge of the contest at Madison Square Garden and led by 14 points with 2:51 left in the game before the Pacers suddenly came alive.

In a stunning twist, Indiana sank six straight three-pointers down the stretch, five of them from Aaron Nesmith.

The Pacers were an inch away from winning the game in regulation when, with the final play of the fourth quarter, Tyrese Haliburton backed out of the three-point arc and his shot while back-pedalling hit the rim and bounced in.

The Pacers, who were 17 points down at one stage in the fourth, celebrated what they thought was a famous victory.

But the video replay showed that Haliburton's foot was on the three-point line and the shot was downgraded to a two-point shot, meaning the game went to overtime.

The stunned Knicks regrouped and led by a point with 35.2 seconds of overtime remaining when Jalen Brunson made a driving, floating jump shot.

But a lay-up from Andrew Nembhard and then a six-foot dunk from Obi Toppin secured a thrilling win for the Pacers.