Stephon Castle leads Team C to Rising Stars win and into NBA All-Star Game

San Francisco, California - San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle scored 12 points to lead Team C to a 25-14 come-from-behind victory over Team G-League in the Rising Stars final on Friday and into the NBA All-Star Game proper.

Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Team C celebrates after winning the NBA Rising Stars MVP award at Chase Center. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Rising Stars competition kicked off All-Star weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.

In a rapid-fire final in which the first team to score 25 points won, Team C – coached by Hall of Famer Chris Mullin – fell behind 12-8 but roared home for the victory.

Their reward will be a daunting clash in Sunday's All-Star Game – reformatted as a mini-tournament featuring two semi-finals and a final all to be played to a target score of 40.

The Rising Stars champions – made up of standout players in their first and second seasons – will open Sunday against the All-Star team chosen by honorary coach Shaquille O'Neal that is stacked with superstars including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

Castle, who was named the Rising Stars Most Valuable Player, was looking forward to the challenge.

"We all wanted to play on Sunday," said Castle, who also fed Utah Jazz second-year guard Keyonte George for the game-winning three-pointer. "We all wanted to win. We were down early, but we came and fought back and won."

Castle had a message for the league's marquee names selected as All-Stars: "Just be ready for us," he said. "Don't count us out. We're here to win it."