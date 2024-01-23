Tristan Thompson hit with major NBA suspension over drug violations
Cleveland, Ohio - Well, it seems like NBA star Tristan Thompson just can't resist adding another chapter to his cheating saga.
But hold your breath — this time, it's not about Khloé Kardashian, as he's taken his cheating talents to the NBA.
Forget about drawing parallels to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's sign-stealing, because Thompson's latest escapade involves violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug program.
Brace yourself for the biggest revelation: the athlete tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, the dynamic duo of performance-enhancement drugs and growth hormones.
In an unsurprising turn of events, the NBA dropped the hammer on Thompson on Tuesday, announcing a not-so-mild 25-game suspension without pay.
The suspension party kicks off on Wednesday, right in the middle of the Cleveland Cavaliers' showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks.
As the news spreads like wildfire, the Cavaliers and Thompson are keeping mum, leaving fans eagerly waiting for their statement on this latest chapter of the Thompson Chronicles.
Stay tuned as the latest Tristan Thompson drama begins to unfold!
Cover photo: Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP