Jim Harbaugh accepts Big Ten suspension, investigation is closed

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football will take the stand against the Big Ten in a court hearing that could change the trajectory of Wolverines football forever.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Just days before the expected Michigan football vs. Big Ten court hearing on Friday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the conference's suspensions. As a result, the investigation is now closed.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the conference's suspensions, thus closing the investigation.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the conference's suspensions, thus closing the investigation.  © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, and the Big Ten have settled their legal issues. The Wolverines' head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has agreed to a three-game suspension until the end of the regular season.

The conference has also agreed to end its investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing allegations. This resolution was announced by the school on Thursday.

Harbaugh will be absent from Michigan's last two regular-season games against Maryland and Ohio State, following his absence in last week's victory over Penn State.

College football prediction: Will Oregon State upset Washington?
College Football College football prediction: Will Oregon State upset Washington?

"Coach Harbaugh, with the university's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field," Michigan said in a statement.

Harbaugh was scheduled to appear in court on Friday following a lawsuit filed on behalf of himself and Michigan against the Big Ten. The lawsuit sought an injunction and a temporary restraining order to allow him to resume coaching during games.

Per the Big Ten, the agreement with Michigan "is indicative of the high standards and values that the conference and the university seek to uphold."

What next for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh?

If Michigan secures a spot in the Big Ten Championships, Jim Harbaugh would regain eligibility to resume coaching on the sidelines.
If Michigan secures a spot in the Big Ten Championships, Jim Harbaugh would regain eligibility to resume coaching on the sidelines.  © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last Friday, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh due to an alleged sign-stealing scheme that occurred "over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

Should Michigan – currently boasting a 10-0 record – secure a spot in the Big Ten Championships, Harbaugh would regain eligibility to resume coaching on the sidelines.

Despite the Big Ten wrapping up its investigation, the NCAA continues to actively investigate Michigan for the alleged cheating.

Will Quinn Ewers return to Texas for the 2024 college football season?
College Football Will Quinn Ewers return to Texas for the 2024 college football season?

While one battle may be over for the Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan remains uncertain.

Many in the college football world are suggesting that he may be under consideration in the NFL's hiring cycle for 2024.

Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on College Football: