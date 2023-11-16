Jim Harbaugh accepts Big Ten suspension, investigation is closed

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Just days before the expected Michigan football vs. Big Ten court hearing on Friday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the conference's suspensions. As a result, the investigation is now closed.

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, and the Big Ten have settled their legal issues. The Wolverines' head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has agreed to a three-game suspension until the end of the regular season.

The conference has also agreed to end its investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing allegations. This resolution was announced by the school on Thursday.

Harbaugh will be absent from Michigan's last two regular-season games against Maryland and Ohio State, following his absence in last week's victory over Penn State.

"Coach Harbaugh, with the university's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field," Michigan said in a statement.

Harbaugh was scheduled to appear in court on Friday following a lawsuit filed on behalf of himself and Michigan against the Big Ten. The lawsuit sought an injunction and a temporary restraining order to allow him to resume coaching during games.

Per the Big Ten, the agreement with Michigan "is indicative of the high standards and values that the conference and the university seek to uphold."