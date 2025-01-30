Will the NBA ditch 12-minute quarters for new format?

Los Angeles, California - NBA commissioner Adam Silver raised the possibility that the league could someday switch from 12-minute to 10-minute quarters to court a changing television audience and align with international rules.

"I'm a fan of four 10-minute quarters," Silver said on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, although he acknowledged such a change would need much further study.

"I'm not sure that many others are," he conceded. "It's such a dramatic change to the game. I think something like that would have to be talked more about over time."

And, Silver added, it is not something the league is actively considering.

"It's not quite at that level," said Silver, who was responding to a question about rule tweaks that league officials have discussed.

The NBA has played 48-minute games throughout its history, but Olympic and other international games are 40 minutes long, while US collegiate men's games are played in two 20-minute periods.

Should the league ever opt to make the change, it would likely make some single-game and single-season records impossible to break.