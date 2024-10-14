WNBA Finals: Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx in Game 2

New York, New York - New York forward Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and came up with an WNBA Finals record seven steals as the Liberty thwarted a late Minnesota surge to beat the Lynx 80-66 and level the championship series at one game apiece on Sunday.

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty drives past Bridget Carleton of the Minnesota Lynx during the third quarter of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 13, 2024. © Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Lynx, who had erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to steal an overtime victory in game one of the best-of-five series, trailed by 18 in the second quarter and by 10 at halftime.

But they chipped away in the second half and cut the deficit to 66-64 on Napheesa Collier's layup with 5:36 to play.

Stewart came up with a pair of steals and after Minnesota's Courtney Williams drove for a layup that pulled the Lynx within 68-66 with 3:40 remaining.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton drilled a three-pointer from the corner that ignited a 12-0 New York run to close the game.

"I couldn't wait to come back here and kind of change the narrative a little bit," Stewart – who added eight rebounds and five assists – told broadcaster ABC.

"I just wanted to make it really difficult for every single one of the players I was going up against," she added of her part in a ferocious defensive performance by New York.