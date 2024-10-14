WNBA Finals: Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx in Game 2
New York, New York - New York forward Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and came up with an WNBA Finals record seven steals as the Liberty thwarted a late Minnesota surge to beat the Lynx 80-66 and level the championship series at one game apiece on Sunday.
The Lynx, who had erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to steal an overtime victory in game one of the best-of-five series, trailed by 18 in the second quarter and by 10 at halftime.
But they chipped away in the second half and cut the deficit to 66-64 on Napheesa Collier's layup with 5:36 to play.
Stewart came up with a pair of steals and after Minnesota's Courtney Williams drove for a layup that pulled the Lynx within 68-66 with 3:40 remaining.
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton drilled a three-pointer from the corner that ignited a 12-0 New York run to close the game.
"I couldn't wait to come back here and kind of change the narrative a little bit," Stewart – who added eight rebounds and five assists – told broadcaster ABC.
"I just wanted to make it really difficult for every single one of the players I was going up against," she added of her part in a ferocious defensive performance by New York.
Other standout performances in WNBA Finals Game 2
The Liberty combined for 13 steals and harried the Lynx into 20 turnovers that resulted in 26 New York points.
Laney-Hamilton scored 20 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 14 of her 15 points in the first half but was a strong defensive presence in the second.
Jonquel Jones added 14 points with nine assists for the Liberty, who are chasing their first WNBA title.
The Lynx, who are in the finals for the first time since 2017 as they chase a record fifth championship, host games three and four on Wednesday and Friday. The series will shift back to New York for game five if necessary.
Collier led Minnesota's scoring with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Williams scored 15 points and handed out eight assists, and Alanna Smith scored 14.
Cover photo: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP