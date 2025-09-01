Charlie Woods makes hole-in-one at golf Junior Players Championship

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida - Charlie Woods, the 16-year-old son of golf star Tiger Woods, fired a hole-in-one at the par-three third hole at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday in the Junior Players Championship.

Charlie Woods made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday in the Junior Players Championship. © Screenshot/X/@AJGAGolf

Woods made his ace at the 177-yard hole in the final round at the Stadium Course, where his famed father won the PGA Tour Players Championship in 2001 and 2013.

Woods, playing the American Junior Golf Association event for the first time, paused after watching the ball, unsure it had gone in the hole until seeing greenside spectators celebrate.

"Oh my God. I got it," Woods said. "Wow."

Woods also made a hole-in-one at last year's PNC Championhip, playing alongside his father in the parent-child event's final round at the Ritz-Carlton club in Orlando.

On Sunday, the ace by Woods was part of a final round level-par 72 that left him on seven-over par and sharing 31st place, 16 strokes behind winner Miles Russell.