Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek speak out after tense USATF 200m final

Eugene, Oregon - Noah Lyles believes he is rounding into form at the right time ahead of next month's World Championships in Tokyo after a scintillating world-leading 200m victory at the US trials on Sunday.

Silver medalist Kenny Bednarek (l.) and gold medalist Noah Lyles pose after the Xfinity Men's 200m final during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on August 3, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lyles, the reigning Olympic 100m champion, will attempt to defend both his 100m and 200m world crowns in Japan, aiming to emulate Usain Bolt with a fourth consecutive world 200m gold.

The 28-year-old from Florida warmed up for that challenge in Eugene on Sunday by clocking a world-leading 19.63secs in a testy battle with Kenny Bednarek.

Lyles angered Bednarek by turning his head to stare down his rival just before he took the tape. Bednarek shoved Lyles in the back over that apparent taunt.

Lyles refused to comment about the flashpoint after his win.

"Under coach's orders, no comment," Lyles said before brushing off further attempts to talk about the spat.

Bednarek, though, was more expansive.

"That's unsportsmanlike s***, and I don't deal with that," Bednarek said. "I don't deal with any of that stuff. It's not good character."

The feud sets up the possibility of an intriguing rivalry over the remaining months of the season between the two sprinters.

While both men are planning to run in Europe ahead of the World Championships, they will almost certainly duel again in Tokyo.