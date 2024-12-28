Defending chess world champion Magnus Carlsen quits after fine for wearing jeans

New York, New York - Defending champion Magnus Carlsen has caused a scandal at the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York over his choice of attire.

Magnus Carlsen declared his immediate withdrawal from the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York after he was fined for violating the dress code. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After being punished by the world federation FIDE for violating the tournament's dress code, the 34-year-old Norwegian declared his immediate withdrawal.

"If this is what they want to do, I'll probably set off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer," Carlsen said.

The chess world no. 1 had turned up for the match day on Friday wearing jeans, which the participants are not allowed to do.

After his second game of the day, Carlsen was fined $200 by FIDE and given an ultimatum to change immediately. Carlsen refused and was subsequently disqualified for round nine.

Carlsen had then declined to continue in the remaining rounds of the tournament.

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event," the World Chess Federation said in a statement issued on Friday evening.