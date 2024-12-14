Female ice skaters Gabriella Papadakis and Madison Hubbell to perform together in "world first"

Zurich, Switzerland - Olympic ice dancing champions Gabriella Papadakis and Madison Hubbell announced Saturday they will team up as a same-sex couple at a figure skating gala early next year.

Olympic ice dancers Madison Hubbell (l.) and Gabriella Papadakis are set to skate together in a barrier-breaking performance. © Collage: Pascal GUYOT / AFP

French athlete Papadakis and American Hubbell will perform together at the Art on Ice Gala, which takes place in several cities in Switzerland in February.

Papadakis (29) said this "world first" aimed to "show that our sport can be more inclusive, more modern and more courageous."

"We also want to break with certain stereotypes around expectations towards women in sport: to always be feminine, frail, even fragile."

Hubbell (33) added: "With this project, we dream of a future where everyone can find their place on the ice, regardless of their vision or identity."

The show will focus on "the inner journey of every human being," explained producer Oliver Honer, adding he hopes it will trigger "a small revolution in the world of figure skating."

Papadakis and ice dancing partner Guillaume Cizeron announced their retirement earlier this month after a trophy-laden career. They won five world titles and Olympic gold in Beijing 2022, having taken silver at the Pyongyang Games four years earlier.