Alabama coach Nick Saban gets ripped by fans over "dumb argument" on College Football Playoffs

Alabama Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban has the college football world in shambles after revealing his frustration over his team not making the 2023 College Football Playoff. © SEAN GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Six months ago, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee named Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State to the 2022-23 CFP.

But for Alabama coach Nick Saban, the sting of his team being left out feels like just yesterday.

With the new 2023 college football season just months away, Saban appears to still be upset about Alabama not being chosen for last year's CFP.

In a candid podcast with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt released on Monday, the legendary college football coach didn't bite his tongue about his frustrations over the state of the CFP selection process.

Saban said he believes the current system does not always select the four best teams each year.

"All we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year, put them into the playoffs," Saban told Klatt. "But do you really get the best teams? When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I'm like, 'Why aren't we in the playoffs?'"

Though Saban argued that the CFP takes teams with the best record, the theory has already been proven untrue.

In 2017, UCF notably did not earn a trip to the CFP despite having an undefeated season record, while in the same year, Alabama earned a trip to the CFP with a loss under their belt. It ultimately proved the CFP committee does not always choose teams with the best record, and has favored Alabama before.

