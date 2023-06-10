SEC Football: The early season matchups you can't miss

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - The upcoming college football season will be a special one for the SEC!

The SEC division will be dismantled at the end of this upcoming season. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

And that's not just because the Georgia Bulldogs are going for a historic third-straight College Football Playoff national title.

This year will mark final season before Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

With SEC divisions soon to be dismantled at the start of 2024, there will be a slew of rivalry matchups and mouth-watering showdowns to savor one last time.

So let's enjoy this last season of SEC as we knew it and get ready for a wild journey of college football.

Here's where your attention should be focused.