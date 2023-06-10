SEC Football: The early season matchups you can't miss
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - The upcoming college football season will be a special one for the SEC!
And that's not just because the Georgia Bulldogs are going for a historic third-straight College Football Playoff national title.
This year will mark final season before Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.
With SEC divisions soon to be dismantled at the start of 2024, there will be a slew of rivalry matchups and mouth-watering showdowns to savor one last time.
So let's enjoy this last season of SEC as we knew it and get ready for a wild journey of college football.
Here's where your attention should be focused.
Week 2: LSU v. Florida State
After last seasons' devastating 24-23 loss to Florida State, LSU will open the season seeking major revenge!
For the second-straight year, the Tigers and the Seminoles will open up the season against each other in a prime-time showdown.
Dubbed "The Revenge Game," the SEC-ACC matchup is already projected to be one of the most-watched season openers in college football history.
The LSU and Florida State fan bases are feverish with anticipation as their programs prepare to face off.
The game is set for September 3 at 7:30 PM EDT, airing on ABC
Week 3: Alabama v. Texas
Last year, the Crimson Tide just barely defeated the Longhorns, winning their meeting by a one-point field goal.
Now, Alabama will once again face off against a tough Texas team, led by veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The mullet-rocking star man has been the personification of poise and confidence, and he has previously managed to rattle Crimson head coach Nick Saban and his players.
Ewers will look to use this experience to his advantage against the Alabama team that will enter the showdown with a new passer, following former starter Bryce Young's departure to the NFL.
The Alabama-Texas prime-time showdown is set for September 9 at 7 PM EDT, airing on ESPN.
Third Saturday in September: Florida v. Tennessee
The Florida–Tennessee football rivalry – or better known as the Third Saturday in September – will be one for the books this season!
Last year, Tennessee edged out Florida by a single touchdown, led by then starting quarterback Hendon Hooker.
The Vols will enter this latest matchup with a new quarterback starter after Hooker left for the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft.
Like Tennessee, Florida will also enter the showdown with a new starting quarterback after their former starter, Anthony Richardson, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.
The Tennessee-Florida showdown is set for September 16 at 7 PM EDT on ESPN.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP