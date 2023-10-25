Are the Oregon Ducks on upset Alert with Utah football?
Salt Lake City, Utah - Will Oregon prove their elite status in the Pac-12 conference this weekend?
Utah and Oregon are both riding the momentum of fresh victories in Week 8, striving to keep up with the Washington Huskies as the conference's leading team.
Utah's offense is on the rise, notably after their impressive performance last weekend that left Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams reduced to a pouty tantrum. Still, the team faces a formidable challenge in accumulating yards and points against the Ducks' stout defense.
Similarly, the Ducks have bounced back from an early-season setback against the top-ranked Huskies, securing a win over Washington State last Saturday.
In a promising turn of events, Coach Dan Lanning reported that star running back Bucky Irving and top cornerback Khyree Jackson are both expected to be in action soon.
The Utah v. Oregon showdown is vitally important in the race for the conference championships as it could pave the way for the victorious team to secure a coveted spot in the title game.
Saturday's Pac-12 matchup is Oregon's to lose
Despite a challenging loss to Washington in Week 8, Oregon is focused on their goal of winning the Pac-12 title and securing a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
In their upcoming game, Utah will be relying on Bryson Barnes, who went from a former walk-on to a starting quarterback after Cam Rising's injury.
Barnes had an impressive performance against USC, with 235 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 14 of 23 pass attempts and rushed for 57 yards, including a touchdown.
However, Barnes may not have as much experience as Oregon's quarterback, Bo Nix, who is having a standout season and is considered a Heisman candidate.
Nix has thrown for over 2,000 yards this season, with 19 passing touchdowns and just one interception, making him one of the top contenders for this year's Heisman Trophy.
Utah is set to host Oregon on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET airing on FOX.
Cover photo: ALI GRADISCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP