Are the Oregon Ducks on upset Alert with Utah football?

Salt Lake City, Utah - Will Oregon prove their elite status in the Pac-12 conference this weekend?

The Utah v. Oregon showdown is vitally important in the race for the conference championships! © ALI GRADISCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Utah and Oregon are both riding the momentum of fresh victories in Week 8, striving to keep up with the Washington Huskies as the conference's leading team.

Utah's offense is on the rise, notably after their impressive performance last weekend that left Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams reduced to a pouty tantrum. Still, the team faces a formidable challenge in accumulating yards and points against the Ducks' stout defense.



Similarly, the Ducks have bounced back from an early-season setback against the top-ranked Huskies, securing a win over Washington State last Saturday.

In a promising turn of events, Coach Dan Lanning reported that star running back Bucky Irving and top cornerback Khyree Jackson are both expected to be in action soon.

