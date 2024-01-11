End of an era: Bill Belichick's time with the New England Patriots is over!
Foxborough, Massachusetts - NFL legend Bill Belichick is parting ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons as head coach, according to multiple reports that broke Thursday!
ESPN, the NFL Network and other outlets reported the split, citing unnamed sources.
The Patriots announced an afternoon news conference involving the man who masterminded six Super Bowl titles as head coach and owner Robert Kraft.
"And finally to the fans, the fans here are amazing," Belichick said in his final Patriots press conference. "So many memories of the fans. The send-offs, the parades, the Sundays, the letters of support - So appreciative to the fans for all the support they've given me, my family, and this football team. I will always be a Patriot."
The parting will be on friendly terms, ESPN reported, saying Kraft and Belichick have spoken often in the past few days and that the Patriots would not seek compensation from any rival for Belichick, who has one year remaining on his New England contract.
Belichick's 333 career triumphs as an NFL head coach, including playoffs, rank second on the NFL's all-time list, 14 shy of the record 347 won by Don Shula.
Meanwhile, the Patriots will embark on their first head coaching search in a quarter-century.
Belichick and Saban bow out at the same time
In what feels like the end of an era, the move comes only hours after legendary University of Alabama coach Nick Saban, a long-time friend of Belichick, retired as coach of the college football powerhouse.
A stellar career ended on something of a sad note, with New England missing the NFL playoffs three of the past four seasons since Tom Brady's departure. The 4-13 campaign that ended last Sunday was the worst as a head coach in Belichick's career.
He will, however, be remembered for his winning ways. Belichick's nine total Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots are more than any team in the NFL except for New England.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP