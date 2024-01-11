End of an era: Bill Belichick's time with the New England Patriots is over!

Foxborough, Massachusetts - NFL legend Bill Belichick is parting ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons as head coach, according to multiple reports that broke Thursday!

Bill Belichick will step down as head coach of the New England Patriots as © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

ESPN, the NFL Network and other outlets reported the split, citing unnamed sources.

The Patriots announced an afternoon news conference involving the man who masterminded six Super Bowl titles as head coach and owner Robert Kraft.

"And finally to the fans, the fans here are amazing," Belichick said in his final Patriots press conference. "So many memories of the fans. The send-offs, the parades, the Sundays, the letters of support - So appreciative to the fans for all the support they've given me, my family, and this football team. I will always be a Patriot."

The parting will be on friendly terms, ESPN reported, saying Kraft and Belichick have spoken often in the past few days and that the Patriots would not seek compensation from any rival for Belichick, who has one year remaining on his New England contract.

Belichick's 333 career triumphs as an NFL head coach, including playoffs, rank second on the NFL's all-time list, 14 shy of the record 347 won by Don Shula.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will embark on their first head coaching search in a quarter-century.