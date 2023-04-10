Clemson's Dabo Swinney goes viral thanks to amateur golfer look-alike

Augusta, Georgia - Clemson football 's head coach Dabo Swinney has social media talking after fans noticed his striking resemblance to amateur golfer Sam Bennett .

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney (l) strongly resembles amateur golfer Sam Bennett. © Collage: Jacob Kupferman & Andrew Redington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fifth-year golfer Sam Bennett of Texas A&M had the weekend every golfer dreams of!

The student-athlete was invited to the 87th Masters as an amateur participant and put on a show all weekend long.

While the reigning US Amateur champion and 2022 SEC Golfer of the Year made a huge statement in his first Masters appearance, it was his physical appearance that caught fans' attention – especially college football fans.

The 23-year-old golfer seems to bear a striking resemblance to Clemson's coach Swinney, and fans quickly took notice on social media.

"Why does Sam Bennett look like Dabo Swinney," one fan tweeted.

"Dabo Swinney has some explaining to do! #SamBennett #daboswinney," another fan jokingly wrote.

"Is it just me or does Sam Bennett look like he could be Dabo Swinney’s son?" someone else tweeted, while another person asked, "Have Sam Bennett and Dabo Swinney ever been in the same room together? #TheMasters."