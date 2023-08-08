Coach Nick Saban's new million dollar mansion has college football world up in arms
Jupiter, Florida - Is this how the esteemed college football coaches live?
For over two decades, Alabama football coach Nick Saban has put in serious sweat to secure his name as arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.
And guess what? Now he's in the prime of his career, raking in the big bucks as the highest-paid college football coach in the nation.
Boasting a massive $11.7 million annual salary, Saban recently flaunted his million dollar wallet with the purchase of a new Jupiter, Florida, mansion that has fans talking.
Per Front Office Sports, the 6,200 square foot home has six bedrooms, five baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private garden, a dock, and a boat lift.
Saban's new neighbors include notable sports figures Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.
College football fans react to Nick Saban's massive new mansion
Nick Saban's million-dollar move certainly has fans buzzing.
While some are in awe of the beautiful estate, others couldn't help but notice the overwhelming lavish lifestyle big time coaches lead off the success of their student-athletes.
"Never want to hear a thing about players not deserving a piece of the pie," a fan weighed in on Twitter. "Coaches and schools been raking it in for decades."
"Paying student athletes would distort the market,'" another mocked.
"Remind me again why the players should not get compensated?" another fan questioned.
"We have some people that are mad about NIL money. shut up!!!" another added.
Entering his 17th season with the program, Saban will next lead Alabama against Middle Tennessee on September 2 at 7:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP