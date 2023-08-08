Coach Nick Saban's new million dollar mansion has college football world up in arms

Jupiter, Florida - Is this how the esteemed college football coaches live?

Nick Saban (l.) recently flaunted his multimillion dollar wallet with the purchase of a new Jupiter, Florida mansion that has college football fans buzzing. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For over two decades, Alabama football coach Nick Saban has put in serious sweat to secure his name as arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.

And guess what? Now he's in the prime of his career, raking in the big bucks as the highest-paid college football coach in the nation.

Boasting a massive $11.7 million annual salary, Saban recently flaunted his million dollar wallet with the purchase of a new Jupiter, Florida, mansion that has fans talking.

Per Front Office Sports, the 6,200 square foot home has six bedrooms, five baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private garden, a dock, and a boat lift.

Saban's new neighbors include notable sports figures Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.