College football fans are laughing at Georgia football ahead of the 2023-24 season
Athens, Georgia - Are you really the best college football team when you have the weakest overall schedule?
It looks like Georgia football's upcoming season may allow for a three-peat appearance in the College Football Playoff!
The Bulldogs come from the SEC, arguably the toughest conference in college football, and are typically known to face top-tier opponents.
However, it seems as if the Bulldogs are competing against Michigan for the weakest non-conference schedule in the 2023–24 season.
This fall, the Bulldogs will compete against the following non-conference teams:
- Tennessee-Martin
- Ball State
- UAB
- Georgia Tech
The Bulldogs will also avoid conference foes Alabama and LSU in SEC play in 2023.
College football fans rip Georgia football over easy schedule
Football fans who are unhappy with Georgia's easy-peasy schedule didn't hesitate to share their disapproval on social media.
"I know the college football season is still pretty far away, but when is the right time to start talking about Georgia’s schedule? I mean, no doubt they have unreal talent but that schedule is unbelievably easy. No real threat until Tennessee in game 11," one fan tweeted.
"Wow just Wow! What a terrible schedule for the back2back champs they [barely] slipped by Ohio State the Georgia Football team needs some actual competition not these nobody name schools," another fan added.
"Don’t care if they’re 2 time defending champs. If it comes down to them and another team for a playoff spot, it should be the other team. They should be embarrassed with that non-conference schedule," someone else angrily wrote.
Georgia will open their season against Tennessee-Martin on September 2.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP