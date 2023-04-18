College football fans are laughing at Georgia football ahead of the 2023-24 season

Athens, Georgia - Are you really the best college football team when you have the weakest overall schedule?

Georgia football boasts one of the weakest non-conference schedules in the 2023-24 season. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It looks like Georgia football's upcoming season may allow for a three-peat appearance in the College Football Playoff!

The Bulldogs come from the SEC, arguably the toughest conference in college football, and are typically known to face top-tier opponents.

However, it seems as if the Bulldogs are competing against Michigan for the weakest non-conference schedule in the 2023–24 season.

This fall, the Bulldogs will compete against the following non-conference teams:

Tennessee-Martin

Ball State

UAB

Georgia Tech

The Bulldogs will also avoid conference foes Alabama and LSU in SEC play in 2023.