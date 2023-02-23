Will Michigan football's disappointing schedule jeopardize next season?

Ann Harbor, Michigan - Are the Michigan Wolverines allergic to playing high-level college football teams in non-conference showdowns? Many fans think so – and aren't happy with the team's schedule next season.

For the second-straight year, Michigan football is set to have zero non-conference games against Power 5 opponents! © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It looks like Michigan football is trying to ease on down the road to the 2024 College Football Playoff!

Wolverines football has revealed their schedule for next season, and the program is set to have zero non-conference games against Power 5 opponents. Many fans are ripping on the team, and calling the relatively easy opponent lineup "a joke."

Last year, Michigan’s non-conference opponents included Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn - also all non-power programs seen as "easier" matchups - en route to their second-straight CFP appearance.

This fall, the Wolverines have once again disappointed the football world with another seemingly weak showdown schedule. Michigan's 2023-24 season non-conference games set in stone are against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green.

Now, coming off their second-straight Big Ten title, many are questioning if Michigan football is really as good as experts project them to be. Most fans believe you can't be the best if you don't beat the best, and Michigan is definitely lacking in competing with the best.

Other challenging powerhouse matchups look tough in comparison to Michigan's schedule. This fall, Penn State is set to play West Virginia, Michigan State will suit up against Washington, Ohio State will travel to Notre Dame, and Wisconsin is set to play Alabama twice – in 2024 and 2025.