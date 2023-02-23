Will Michigan football's disappointing schedule jeopardize next season?
Ann Harbor, Michigan - Are the Michigan Wolverines allergic to playing high-level college football teams in non-conference showdowns? Many fans think so – and aren't happy with the team's schedule next season.
It looks like Michigan football is trying to ease on down the road to the 2024 College Football Playoff!
Wolverines football has revealed their schedule for next season, and the program is set to have zero non-conference games against Power 5 opponents. Many fans are ripping on the team, and calling the relatively easy opponent lineup "a joke."
Last year, Michigan’s non-conference opponents included Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn - also all non-power programs seen as "easier" matchups - en route to their second-straight CFP appearance.
This fall, the Wolverines have once again disappointed the football world with another seemingly weak showdown schedule. Michigan's 2023-24 season non-conference games set in stone are against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green.
Now, coming off their second-straight Big Ten title, many are questioning if Michigan football is really as good as experts project them to be. Most fans believe you can't be the best if you don't beat the best, and Michigan is definitely lacking in competing with the best.
Other challenging powerhouse matchups look tough in comparison to Michigan's schedule. This fall, Penn State is set to play West Virginia, Michigan State will suit up against Washington, Ohio State will travel to Notre Dame, and Wisconsin is set to play Alabama twice – in 2024 and 2025.
Can Michigan's 2023-24 college football schedule hurt or help them?
It's understandable that teams will need "cupcake" games in non-conference showdowns to get players adjusted to new plays and for the sake of athletes' health amid a long playing season.
But when you're a program like Michigan who is a top-tier college football team with successful history in the sport, not having any Power 5 opponents – for two years running – seems unacceptable and is a huge letdown.
Are diehard college football fans going to be stoked about watching the Wolverines take on East Carolina? Absolutely not. UNLV? Nope! Bowling Green? Sounds like a blowout waiting to happen.
On the other hand, if Michigan loses one or more conference games next season, a Playoff berth can be in jeopardy, and these easier games won't be a saving grace.
The CFP committee honors teams that play more difficult schedules over those like Michigan, who play relatively easier matchups.
Last season, the Wolverines made their second-straight playoff by beating out Ohio State in the regular season. However, it's important to note that with a lost to the Buckeyes, Michigan would not have earned a trip to the playoff – as Alabama would have most likely taken their spot due to their harder playing schedule.
The Wolverines will open the 2023-24 season this fall against East Carolina on September 2 at home.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP