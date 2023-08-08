College football fans bash NCAA over second-time transfer ruling

Indianapolis, Indiana - As college football is currently undergoing overwhelming changes due to conference realignment , NCAA athletes are facing even more challenges.

The NCAA is facing backlash for denying transfers Devontez Walker (l) and Darrell Jackson (r) the chance to play college football this year. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / routesurgeon / Twitter / Warchant

Criticism is being directed at the NCAA's decision to deny immediate playing opportunities for North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker and Florida State tackle Darrell Jackson, following their transfers during the offseason.



According to NCAA regulations, if a student-athlete transfers for a second time, they are required to sit out for a year unless they meet specific waived criteria.

Both Walker and Jackson are second time transfers who changed schools to support family members facing medical challenges. The players will need NCAA approved waivers to participate in the upcoming season, but have not received them.

"This whole experience has been extremely difficult on me and my family," Walker said in a lengthy statement on Twitter after his NCAA waiver was denied. "One day, we feel the excitement of being closer to each other. The next day, we're worried about whether or not I'm going to be able to play."

He added: "I want this to be over. I want to stop feeling like this. I just want to play. I want my grandmother to come watch me."