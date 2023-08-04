Big Ten Oregon and Washington expansion rumors raise questions about the Rose Bowl's future

The Big Ten conference is fueling college football realignment rumors as it possibly prepares to welcome Washington (l) and Oregon (r) football teams from the Pac-12 conference. © TOM HAUCK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amidst the Pac-12's epic ongoing breakdown, leaders from rival conferences are donning their scavenger hats, awaiting to pick up the teams left behind.

Last summer, the Big Ten made the biggest waves of the college football offseason when they announced USC and UCLA will join in 2024.

Now, the conference is set to shake things up once again after reportedly gearing up for another major expansion.

Per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Oregon and Washington are leaving the Pac-12 conference and also moving to the Big Ten. The realignment would allegedly start in 2024, making this season their final year in the West Coast Conference.

Is the Big Ten on the brink of making history as the first-ever college sports super conference? With the possibility of 18 competing schools with Oregon and Washington on board, they would have the highest total among any conference in college football - and teams spanning from coast-to-coast in fierce competition.