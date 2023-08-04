Big Ten Oregon and Washington expansion rumors raise questions about the Rose Bowl's future
Chicago, Illinois - Will the Big Ten become college sports' first-ever super conference?
Amidst the Pac-12's epic ongoing breakdown, leaders from rival conferences are donning their scavenger hats, awaiting to pick up the teams left behind.
Last summer, the Big Ten made the biggest waves of the college football offseason when they announced USC and UCLA will join in 2024.
Now, the conference is set to shake things up once again after reportedly gearing up for another major expansion.
Per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Oregon and Washington are leaving the Pac-12 conference and also moving to the Big Ten. The realignment would allegedly start in 2024, making this season their final year in the West Coast Conference.
Is the Big Ten on the brink of making history as the first-ever college sports super conference? With the possibility of 18 competing schools with Oregon and Washington on board, they would have the highest total among any conference in college football - and teams spanning from coast-to-coast in fierce competition.
What will happen to the prestigious Rose Bowl?
For decades, the Rose Bowl has only featured the top teams from the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conference.
But the Rose Bowl could face imbalanced competition in the near future.
Not only are Oregon and Washington possibly preparing to move to the Big Ten, but Arizona was reportedly admitted into the Big 12 on Thursday. Additionally, Utah and Arizona State are said to also be in talks over the Big 12 realignment.
As the fate of the oldest bowl game in college football remains uncertain, fans have taken to the internet to express their thoughts and speculations about its future.
"The Rose Bowl can now be the new name of the Big 10 Championship Game," one fan suggested.
"The Rose Bowl is essentially over as presently constituted too," another fan added. "Would be curious what plan will be now. Who plays Big Ten? I think there will be major interest in making it SEC vs Big Ten going forward."
The college football landscape is undergoing rapid and overwhelming changes, leaving fans and experts alike unsure about the future of sports.
Cover photo: TOM HAUCK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP