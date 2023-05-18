College football fans shade viral top 10 head coach rankings

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Who would you rank as a top 10 college football head coach this offseason?

College football fans are not happy after a controversial top 10 list ranking the best head coaches in college football made its rounds on social media. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the college football season draws near, fans and experts are quickly turning their attention from the wonderful world of college hoops to the grid iron.

Recently, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports released a list ranking college football's top 10 head coaches, and it didn't sit well with fans.

The rankings span across multiple conferences, with head coaches from all over the nation.

To no surprise, Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart earn the top-2 spots in the ranking, with Saban taking the lead.

Saban has won the most national championships as a head coach (7), while Kirby led Georgia to become the first back-to-back national champions in the modern College Football Playoff era.

The coaches that followed Saban and Smart, however, sparked a great deal of debate amongst college football fans!