College football fans shade viral top 10 head coach rankings
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Who would you rank as a top 10 college football head coach this offseason?
As the college football season draws near, fans and experts are quickly turning their attention from the wonderful world of college hoops to the grid iron.
Recently, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports released a list ranking college football's top 10 head coaches, and it didn't sit well with fans.
The rankings span across multiple conferences, with head coaches from all over the nation.
To no surprise, Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart earn the top-2 spots in the ranking, with Saban taking the lead.
Saban has won the most national championships as a head coach (7), while Kirby led Georgia to become the first back-to-back national champions in the modern College Football Playoff era.
The coaches that followed Saban and Smart, however, sparked a great deal of debate amongst college football fans!
College football fans diss head coaching ranking
Though football fans didn't take issue with every name on the list, there were a select few that ruffled many feathers.
A Tennessee fan tweeted his opinion about the Vols' head coach not making the list: "Josh Heupel beat #1 #3 & #6 in Year 2 at Tennessee."
"Didn’t Ryan Day beat Dabo and Kyle Will…nvm," one Ohio State fan noted.
Another college football fan ripped Penn State's head coach James Franklin's inclusion altogether: "Only name I'd push back on is Franklin. He's a media darling with average game management skills. I'd rather have Chip Kelly, Dan Lanning, or Dave Clawson."
Another fan tweeted, "[Lincoln] Riley has not won anything. Congratulations you have 3 Heisman and 0 playoff wins. Does less with more."
The 2023-24 college football season is set to kick off with Week 0 starting on August 26.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP