College football fans throw jabs at Alabama over 2024-25 season schedule

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Will Alabama Football's 2024-2025 season schedule prove to be too much for the Crimson Tide?

After the release of the 2024-2025 SEC college football schedule, fans are in a frenzy over Alabama and Coach Nick Saban (r.) finally facing Power 5 opponents on the road. © Brandon Sumrall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday night, college football fans saw the SEC reveal the 2024-25 college football schedule, which newly includes Texas and Oklahoma.

Coach Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide will face a slew of road tests unlike any season before.

Starting in 2024, Alabama will face major Power 5 programs like Wisconsin, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee on the road - something Saban is infamously known for avoiding.

Reeling over the tough slate of showdowns, college football fans took several shots at the Alabama football program, with many believing the same thing: the Crimson Tide are likely in for a rude awakening.

"The days of undefeated SEC teams are ending," one fan tweeted. "Welcome to the NFL."

"First time in Alabama program history they’ll play a P5 opponent … on the road," another joked.

"Unfortunately they will stop these non conference games after this," a fan predicted.