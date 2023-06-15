SEC unveils an epic 2024-25 college football season schedule

Birmingham, Alabama - Are you ready for a new season of college football ? In a prime-time show on the SEC Network, the SEC officially unveiled its 2024-2025 schedule !

The SEC officially unveiled its 2024-2025 college football season schedule, which will still include the Texas v. Oklahoma Red River Showdown. © ROB FOLDY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans will see a new revised eight-game, division-less conference slate with the arrival of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.



Leading up to the SEC's epic reveal, many were worried about the potential loss of longstanding rivalries with the new schedule.

Luckily, however, the SEC will keep several historic showdowns including the, the Iron Bowl (Alabama v. Auburn), the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (Georgia v. Auburn), and the Red River Showdown (Texas v. Oklahoma).

Other notable matchups set for the 2024 season include Alabama-Georgia which marks just the fifth regular-season meeting in 20 years, and the renewal of a Texas-Texas A&M rivalry, which was last played in 2011.