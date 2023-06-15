SEC unveils an epic 2024-25 college football season schedule
Birmingham, Alabama - Are you ready for a new season of college football? In a prime-time show on the SEC Network, the SEC officially unveiled its 2024-2025 schedule!
Fans will see a new revised eight-game, division-less conference slate with the arrival of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Leading up to the SEC's epic reveal, many were worried about the potential loss of longstanding rivalries with the new schedule.
Luckily, however, the SEC will keep several historic showdowns including the, the Iron Bowl (Alabama v. Auburn), the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (Georgia v. Auburn), and the Red River Showdown (Texas v. Oklahoma).
Other notable matchups set for the 2024 season include Alabama-Georgia which marks just the fifth regular-season meeting in 20 years, and the renewal of a Texas-Texas A&M rivalry, which was last played in 2011.
SEC college football 2024-2025 full season schedule
The SEC 2024-2025 college football home and away game designations were determined under the circumstances that no school will travel to the same location as they did in the 2023 season.
With this said, here is the full slate of SEC showdowns for the 2024-2025 season:
- Alabama: Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
- Arkansas: Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M
- Auburn: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri
- Florida: Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi State Georgia
- Georgia: Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky Florida
- Kentucky: Auburn, Georgia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee
- LSU: Alabama, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas
- Mississippi State: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas
- Ole Miss: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
- Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M
- Oklahoma: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri Texas
- South Carolina: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Kentucky
- Tennessee: Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
- Texas: Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma
- Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Missouri, Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas
- Vanderbilt: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
Saddle up – this looks like it's going to be an epic seasoNn!
Cover photo: ROB FOLDY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP