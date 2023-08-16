College football is getting "hot in herre" with big Nelly blowout!

Arlington, Texas - Could this year's halftime show at the Big 12 football championship give the Super Bowl's halftime show a serious run for its money?

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly is set to perform a Super Bowl-like halftime show during the 2023 Big 12 title showdown game! © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's getting hot in herre!

This season, the Big 12 is going all out for its conference championship game halftime show.

On Wednesday, the conference revealed legendary rapper Nelly will perform a "Super Bowl-like halftime show" during the 2023 Big 12 title showdown.

The three-time Grammy Award and four-time American Music Award winner is a familiar face in the halftime spotlight. He made his mark on the NFL with unforgettable performances at both Super Bowl XXXV and XXXVIII.

During his halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, Nelly made an iconic move by wearing an unforgettable jersey that cleverly combined the Giants and Ravens - both Super Bowl contenders that year.

Will Nelly wear a Big 12 jersey featuring the two teams competing in the title game this year?

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 after this year, this season marks the end of an era. Thus, it's high time for the conference to pull out all the stops and dazzle fans with a spectacular halftime show during its championship game.