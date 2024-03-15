College Football Playoff expands to 14 teams, garners millions in revenue for schools

Miami, Florida - After agreeing to a 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) format, it now seems that 12 teams will soon be a thing of the past.

All nine FBS conferences and Notre Dame (independent) have reportedly reached a consensus to expand the College Football Playoff to 14 teams starting in 2026, per ESPN.

A 14-team field will not include a guaranteed spot for a non-Power 5 program, however.

This decision comes as the Group of 5 commissioners and Notre Dame leadership have ceded much control over the format to the SEC and Big Ten as part of a "give and take" negotiation.

"It's like the Godfather's offer you can't refuse," a Group of 5 athletic director told ESPN.

Under the new 14-team playoff model, the field will consist of the five highest-ranked conference champions and then the next nine highest-ranked teams.

This is different from the 12-team playoff format, which includes the six conference champions (including a Group of 5 champion) along with the six highest-ranked non-conference champion teams.