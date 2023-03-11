College football: Who will be the Cinderella story of the 2023-24 season?

Houston, Texas - Will college football fans see another underdog team make it to the 2024 College Football Playoff championship?

Power programs Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, and Michigan currently pose as threats to Georgia football's three-peat this offseason. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

By now, it is almost expected for power programs Alabama, Ohio State, and even Michigan to pose as threats to Georgia football's three-peat this offseason.

Each of those teams has major pieces to their rosters, while Alabama and Ohio State have made the most CFP Playoff appearances in SEC and Big Ten history, respectively.

But who will be the TCU of 2023? Which college football team has the potential to be an underdog in the playoffs next year?

While it may be hard to make that decision now, there are a number of "sleeper" teams to keep an eye on which could make a big showing on the football field this fall.