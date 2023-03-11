College football: Who will be the Cinderella story of the 2023-24 season?
Houston, Texas - Will college football fans see another underdog team make it to the 2024 College Football Playoff championship?
By now, it is almost expected for power programs Alabama, Ohio State, and even Michigan to pose as threats to Georgia football's three-peat this offseason.
Each of those teams has major pieces to their rosters, while Alabama and Ohio State have made the most CFP Playoff appearances in SEC and Big Ten history, respectively.
But who will be the TCU of 2023? Which college football team has the potential to be an underdog in the playoffs next year?
While it may be hard to make that decision now, there are a number of "sleeper" teams to keep an eye on which could make a big showing on the football field this fall.
Big Ten, SEC, and ACC boast skillful underdog programs
The Nittany Lions had an exceptional season last year that capped with a Rose Bowl victory against Utah.
While they will lose their four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, future QB1 Drew Allar brings just as much talent!
In the SEC, Tennessee might be without quarterback Hendon Hooker moving forward, but senior Joe Milton III looked good in the Orange Bowl win over Clemson. The Vols should be a much improved offense, even without Biletnikoff winner Jalin Hyatt.
In the ACC, there just might be another team besides Clemson that will be a force to be reckoned with.
In addition to UNC, Florida State will return veteran quarterback Jordan Travis and a slew of playmakers on both sides of the ball, including Johnny Wilson.
Before heading over to the SEC in 2024, Texas can make a big statement next year with the power-passers Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, who are sure to lead the Longhorns to unprecedented heights.
As college football spring practices began, these are some of the biggest teams to watch this offseason poised to make big noise on the field.
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP