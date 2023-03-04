The top college football playmakers returning in 2023

This year, college football fans can look forward to more exhilarating moments on the field as a slew of last season's playmakers return to the field this fall.

By Paris McGee

New York, New York - Last season, college football fans were treated to some of the most historic and thrilling plays in history – and luckily for them, some of the main architects are preparing for an encore!

This year, many college football fans can look forward to more exhilarating moments on the field as a slew of last season's playmakers will return to the field once again. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP A slew of last season's playmakers will return to the college football field this season, softening the blow of losing some of last year's firepower. Don't get us wrong, college football greats like CJ Stroud, 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young, and Tennessee's Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt will be sorely missed as they prepare for their NFL dream. But with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Ole Miss Quinshon Judkins, and Florida State's Johnny Wilson training to take the field this fall, another crazy season of college football is among us! NFL Brian Flores' landmark discrimination lawsuit against NFL gets major boost So let's take a dive at the talented big-play threats that will return to college football this 2023-24 season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State, receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., had a breakout sophomore season for the Buckeyes recording 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP From his game day drip to his out of this world touchdowns, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award runner-up Marvin Harrison is the best receiver to come back for another season. The son and namesake of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Indianapolis Colts receiver, the younger Harrison had a breakout sophomore season for the Buckeyes, recording 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison was ranked No. 2 nationally in 10-plus-yard catches with 52, and No. 8 in 20-plus-yard-catches with 20 – he's a king when it comes to long passes! College Football Will the Big Ten Conference be the end of the Pac-12? The future Buckeye legend garnered 10 receptions that passed for 30 yards or more and six going for 40 yards or longer. Harrison is one of the most admired receivers to take the field this fall and has the potential to reunite with his former high school quarterback, Kyle McCord, whose battling for the Buckeyes QB1 spot.

Johnny Wilson – Florida State, receiver

Standing at 6-foot-7, Johnny Wilson finished fifth nationally with 20.9 yards per catch and his 3.4 yards per route led all Power Five teams. © Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP While the Florida State Seminoles offense will have plenty of explosive plays and playmakers, there's no one quite like receiver Johnny Wilson. Standing at a ginormous 6-foot-7, Wilson finished fifth nationally with 20.9 yards per catch and his 3.4 yards per route led all Power Five teams. Wilson's highlight last season came in a showdown against Oklahoma at the Cheez-It Bowl, where he boasted one of the best catches of all last year. That victorious bowl night, Wilson caught a one-handed 58-yard reception, while incredibly blocking a defender using his other arm. The redshirt junior is expected to receive more production on the field this coming year going into his second season with the Seminoles.

Nicholas Singleton – Penn State, running back

As a true freshman, Nicholas Singleton became the first since Saquon Barkley in 2015 to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. © SCOTT TAETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP As a true freshman, Nicholas Singleton became the first since Saquon Barkley in 2015 to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Singleton had one heck of a first year in Happy Valley, finishing with 1,061 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. His best showing last year came during Week 2 of the season against conference foe Ohio State. There, Singleton finished with 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

In his Beaver Stadium debut, his rushing total of the day was a school record, tallying a 70 and 44-yard touchdown runs and an additional 48-yard rushing. With a solid season under his belt, Penn State's offense next season will become a serious threat to the Big Ten and beyond!

Quinshon Judkins – Ole Miss, running back

Quinshon Judkins went down in Ole Miss history topping the school’s single-season records for rushing touchdowns and the most rushing yards. © JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP With the year Quinshon Judkins just had, it's hard to believe that this Rebel is just a sophomore entering next season. Last year, the Alabama native went down in Ole Miss history books, topping both the school’s single-season rushing touchdowns record and its 73-year-old record for the most rushing yards in a season. Judkins finished the season with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. His 19 carries that recorded 20-plus yards, sat third in the nation only behind Alabama-Birmingham DeWayne McBride and Eastern Carolina's Keaton Mitchell, who are both heading to the NFL this April. Seeing playing time in the passing game also, Judkins finished with 15 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.