Colorado Football gets huge blow with Travis Hunter injury ahead of major showdowns

Boulder, Colorado - On Monday morning, Colorado Coach Deion Sanders revealed that the Buffaloes' superstar athlete Travis Hunter will be sidelined for three weeks due to an injury, according to Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports.

In case you missed it, over the weekend, Hunter suffered an illegal hit from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn, resulting in a serious injury.

The two-way athlete, who plays both receiver and cornerback, is now set to miss Colorado's biggest games of the season coming up against No. 10 Oregon, No. 5 USC, and Arizona State.

Hunter required brief hospitalization over the weekend. While Sanders did not reveal his specific injury, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless claimed on Monday that the Heisman candidate player suffered a lacerated liver in Colorado's big 43-35 win over Colorado State.

Hunter has proven to be Colorado's biggest playmaker on offense, and without him on the field, the team will undoubtedly look different!

Coach Prime will need to do something special to step up, as he and team now head into a tough slate of conference showdowns.