Colorado Football serves "On My Momma" drama and major shade ahead of state showdown

Boulder, Colorado - Like the hit song On My Momma says, Deion Sanders' football team looks fly and oh so good!

In total prime time fashion, Deion Sanders fired shots back at Colorado State coach Jay Norvell after dissing Sanders about his presentation style when meeting with media. © MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

University of Colorado's "Coach Prime" Sanders is no stranger to making waves with his trash talk, but this week, he might have just clapped back with his biggest gesture yet.



On Thursday, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell had the internet buzzing after taking shots at Sanders for wearing a hat and sunglasses when speaking to reporters.

Now, Coach Prime appears to be firing shots back at Norvell in "Prime time" fashion ahead of the schools' in state showdown on Saturday.

On Friday, Sanders gifted his entire roster with a pair of his sunglasses from his new line with Blenders.

"You look good, you look fly. On my momma on my HOOD!" Sanders told his team in a clip on IG, as they finished his sentence.

Sanders also told his team that Coach Norvell's remarks will help his business, as his line of Prime sunglasses are gearing for a major release with Blenders later this month.