Colorado football hit with massive theft during UCLA matchup

Los Angeles, California - Over the weekend, the Colorado Buffalos faced more than just a loss on the field from UCLA.

UCLA athletics has confirmed several allegations of theft concerning the Colorado Buffalos' belongings during their weekend game against UCLA. © Collage: Screenshots / YouTube / Well off Media

In a viral postgame video initially shared by head coach Deion Sanders' son, Deion Jr., several Buffalo players searched the locker room for their missing jewelry. In the video, it is alleged that their valuables had been stolen while they were playing on the field against the Bruins.

Star safety Cam'ron Silmon-Craig, one of those affected, expressed his frustration, saying, "You're gonna play football and know your s*** safe. That joint messed up."

Another Colorado player revealed that he had only just received his jewelry the day before and that the thief had taken it directly from the jewelry box.

UCLA reported that an investigation is currently underway to address the situation.

"The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room. UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter," the school said in a statement.