Cotton Bowl preview: Ohio State names new quarterback as star players gear up to face Missouri
Arlington, Texas - Could the crazy offseason drama for Ohio State football be a recipe for a bumpy ride in their upcoming Cotton Bowl game against Missouri?
When Coach Ryan Day faced the press after his Ohio State was matched up against Missouri for the upcoming the Cotton Bowl, he shared he was planning to play a full roster against the Tigers.
However, a twist in the plot unfolded the day after Day's confidence. The Buckeyes' starting quarterback Kyle McCord unexpectedly entered the transfer portal, leaving the team without an experienced passer.
This set off a chain reaction, with key players like receiver Julian Fleming and running backs Chip Trayanum and Evan Pryor, along with several other Buckeyes athletes, also taking to the portal.
While Ohio stars like receiver Emeka Egbuka and Denzel Burke have committed to playing in the Cotton Bowl, there's still uncertainty about the participation of notable players like Biletnikoff Award-winner Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover, and TreVeyon Henderson.
Whether they'll join the Buckeyes in their last showdown of the season is still up in the air.
Devin Brown will lead the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl
Buzz has swirled in the X football world over who would take the quarterback reins against Missouri?
The answer came through with a big announcement on Tuesday: former backup Devin Brown has been officially named as the one to lead the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.
"I can't believe my first start is going to be in the Cotton Bowl," Brown shared with reporters on Tuesday.
Star receiver Egbuka expressed his enthusiasm for Brown, and didn't shy away from drawing comparisons between Brown and McCord's quarterback abilities, offering fans a glimpse of what Brown brings to the table.
"Not knocking Kyle, but Devin can move around better," Egbuka said Tuesday. "He has a knack for extending the play when it's broken down. He's a great passer, provides the offense with a lot of energy. He's got a cannon too."
Throughout the regular season, Brown served as McCord's backup and took the field in five games. His noteworthy performances added an unexpected twist to the Buckeyes' quarterback competition, stretching it abnormally late into the season.
Brown will officially lead the Buckeyes against Missouri on December 29 at 8 PM ET at the AT&T Stadium.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP