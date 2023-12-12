Cotton Bowl preview: Ohio State names new quarterback as star players gear up to face Missouri

Arlington, Texas - Could the crazy offseason drama for Ohio State football be a recipe for a bumpy ride in their upcoming Cotton Bowl game against Missouri?

When Coach Ryan Day faced the press after his Ohio State was matched up against Missouri for the upcoming the Cotton Bowl, he shared he was planning to play a full roster against the Tigers.

However, a twist in the plot unfolded the day after Day's confidence. The Buckeyes' starting quarterback Kyle McCord unexpectedly entered the transfer portal, leaving the team without an experienced passer.

This set off a chain reaction, with key players like receiver Julian Fleming and running backs Chip Trayanum and Evan Pryor, along with several other Buckeyes athletes, also taking to the portal.

While Ohio stars like receiver Emeka Egbuka and Denzel Burke have committed to playing in the Cotton Bowl, there's still uncertainty about the participation of notable players like Biletnikoff Award-winner Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover, and TreVeyon Henderson.

Whether they'll join the Buckeyes in their last showdown of the season is still up in the air.