Ohio State football loses quarterback Kyle McCord amid Cotton Bowl
Columbus, Ohio - Looks like Kyle McCord, Ohio State football's starting quarterback, is packing his bags and exploring new horizons!
Despite clinching the starting quarterback position at the beginning of the 2023 regular season, McCord has now made a surprise appearance in the NCAA's transfer portal.
The sudden move comes just a day after the Buckeyes found out they will suit up against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, and secured the No. 7 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
It also comes a day after Coach Ryan Day kept things mysterious when asked about the team's quarterback plans for next season during a press conference.
Day gave no clear endorsement for McCord as the team's starting quarterback in 2024 – possibly foreshadowing McCord's departure.
The Buckeyes head coach called it "a long way away" before naming the team's starting quarterback next season. Ohio will now be one of many programs in need of an experienced quarterback for next year, meaning the QB carousel just may be in full swing in Buckeyeland this offseason.
Will Ohio State consider a transfer portal move following Kyle McCord's exit?
In his debut season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, McCord posted respectable numbers this year, completing 229 of 348 passes for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
Yet the figures don't quite match up to the impressive stats that past QBs CJ Stroud and Justin Fields produced in Coach Ryan Day's offense.
Now facing the challenge of finding a new starting quarterback, the Buckeyes are gearing up for an extensive offseason. While the team has Devin Brown and freshman Lincoln Kienholz in their quarterback lineup, and high school newbie Air Noland joining early, there's still speculation about a possible dip into the transfer portal.
Among the names linked to join Ohio State is Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy. Currently sharing the bench with another highly touted prospect, Arch Manning, both await their turn behind Quinn Ewers, expected to return to start for Texas in 2024.
If Manning secures the backup spot next year, Murphy might find himself as the third-string quarterback. Looking ahead to 2025, as a redshirt junior, Murphy could find himself in a significant battle with Manning for the starting position. However, a transfer to a school in desperate need of a quarterback could be the opportunity Murphy needs to secure a starting role and make a significant impact.
During the offseason, Ohio State will have many quarterback questions to address. But for now, their main focus is on the upcoming Cotton Bowl showdown against Missouri on December 29.
Cover photo: JOHN FISHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP