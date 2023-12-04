Ohio State football loses quarterback Kyle McCord amid Cotton Bowl

Columbus, Ohio - Looks like Kyle McCord , Ohio State football's starting quarterback, is packing his bags and exploring new horizons!

Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord has shockingly entered the transfer portal, despite clinching the starting quarterback position earlier this season. © JOHN FISHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Despite clinching the starting quarterback position at the beginning of the 2023 regular season, McCord has now made a surprise appearance in the NCAA's transfer portal.

The sudden move comes just a day after the Buckeyes found out they will suit up against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, and secured the No. 7 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

It also comes a day after Coach Ryan Day kept things mysterious when asked about the team's quarterback plans for next season during a press conference.

Day gave no clear endorsement for McCord as the team's starting quarterback in 2024 – possibly foreshadowing McCord's departure.

The Buckeyes head coach called it "a long way away" before naming the team's starting quarterback next season. Ohio will now be one of many programs in need of an experienced quarterback for next year, meaning the QB carousel just may be in full swing in Buckeyeland this offseason.