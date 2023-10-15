Deion Sanders trolled over Colorado loss on Saturday Night Live

By Paris McGee Jr.

Boulder, Colorado - Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders had quite a challenging weekend, so much so that even Saturday Night Live poked fun at his team's shocking loss.

On Saturday night, Sanders became the subject of humor during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live and fans went nuts over the hilarious comedy segment.

All publicity is good publicity, right?

On Friday night, the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a shocking defeat, squandering a substantial lead against Stanford.

Then, on Saturday night, Sanders became the butt of the joke during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on NBC, with Kenan Thompson taking on the role of the always-confident Coach Prime.

"Colin, look at me, man," the fictional Prime said. "What about me makes you think that I care about what you think about me? You don't understand that my team has it all, man. Coaching? Genius. Offense? Explosive. Defense? Trying. It's a complete package, man."

"Yeah, well, millions of people are watching your games," Colin Jost told Thompson, acting as Prime. "You've obviously turned the program around. But it's not perfect. I mean, just last night, you lost to Stanford in double overtime."

"Wasn't that crazy?" Thompson replied. "Man, we went up 29 to nothing at the half, so I went home and fell asleep. I woke up this morning as shocked as anyone... Nobody's perfect. Name one team that's undefeated."

Saturday Night Live's Coach Prime skit sends college football fans buzzing

College football fans flocked to the internet to share their amusing reactions to SNL's Deion Sanders skit.
College football fans flocked to the internet to share their amusing reactions to SNL's Deion Sanders skit.

We might soon get the chance to hear Coach Prime's thoughts on his Saturday Night Live segment. In the meantime, fans have flocked to the internet to share their amusing reactions.

"This is hilarious - What a genius," one fan tweeted.

"Best SNL skit I have seen in a looong time," another added. A long, long, llllllllooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnnggggggggg time," another replied.

"Well done, and I'm a CU fan!!! Love it!," a Colorado football fan said.

Colorado will hope to turn things around in their next showdown against UCLA on Saturday, October 28.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / nbcsnl & Tom Hauck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

