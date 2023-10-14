Stanford football trolls Shedeur Sanders after shocking upset

After a sensational victory, Stanford lineman Connor McLaughlin taunted Colorado by pulling out the "Shedeur" holding up his wrist flashing an imaginary watch.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Boulder, Colorado - In an electrifying Friday night college football showdown, the Colorado Buffaloes and Stanford Cardinal clashed in a game that defied all expectations!

The Colorado Buffaloes and Stanford Cardinal clashed in a Friday night showdown that defied all expectations. © MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Colorado burst onto the field with a blazing start, surging to a commanding 29-0 lead over Stanford by halftime. It appeared that Deion Sanders and his team were poised for a resounding victory.

Yet, in a jaw-dropping turn of events, the Cardinal engineered a remarkable 29-point comeback, forcing a tie in regulation. The game raged on, with Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes battling the relentless Cardinal. Ultimately, when the clock finally struck zero, it was Stanford who emerged triumphant, sealing a heart-pounding 46-43 victory in a double-overtime thriller. After their sensational victory, Stanford's offensive lineman, Connor McLaughlin, playfully taunted Colorado by pulling out the "Shedeur" as he held up his wrist and flashed an imaginary watch.

Connor McLaughlin hits the "Shedeur" in jab at Colorado

After a sensational victory, Stanford lineman Connor McLaughlin taunted Colorado by pulling out the "Shedeur." © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Just this past weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes were on cloud nine after a dramatic last-second victory against Arizona State. In the aftermath of the game, the Buffaloes' standout quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, decided to taunt the Arizona State student section by flaunting his wrist that flashed a watch rumored to be valued at a whopping $70,000. This cheeky move quickly went viral, even inspiring two NFL players to replicate the gesture the very next day. Yet, as fate would have it, a mere week later, it was an offensive lineman from the Stanford Cardinal who playfully turned the tables, using the same taunt against Shedeur and the Buffaloes, and fans went wild! "All that flexing and Colorado couldn't beat one of the worst teams on their schedule," one fan tweeted. "I wanna see this the rest of the season," another added. "they got stanford players clowning them ooooo i'd be sick to my stomach," another fan added.