Fired Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald seeks lawyer as faculty speaks out

Evanston, Illinois - The Big Ten's longest-tenured football coach Pat Fitzgerald has officially been fired from his alma mater Northwestern amid serious hazing allegations . But he's not going quietly, and some faculty members have also spoken out.

Fitzgerald's departure comes less than a week after he was given a two-week suspension without pay following an independent investigation that uncovered details of hazing within the program.



After a report from Northwestern's student newspaper provided shocking details of allegations made by former players, the university's president Michael Schill decided to completely dismiss the former head coach from the program.

"The decision comes after a difficult and complex evaluation of my original discipline decision imposed last week on Coach Fitzgerald for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program," Schill said in a statement. "The decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him."

Disappointed by Schill's decision, Fitzgerald is fighting back! On Monday night, the winningest head coach in Wildcats football history revealed that he has retained a lawyer following his dismissal from the school.

"Given this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel, Dan Webb from Winston & Strawn LLP, to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law," Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Northwestern defensive coordinator David Braun will serve as the Wildcats' interim head coach for the 2023-2024 college football season.