Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron goes viral for "jacked" beach body
Miami, Florida - It looks like former LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron isn't missing his time on the college football field!
The legendary head coach that led the LSU football to a National Championship victory in 2019 is causing quite the buzz over the internet!
Earlier this week, Coach Orgeron and his fiancé, Brandy Nicole, were enjoying themselves on the beach when a video of the two went social media viral!
In a clip that garnered over 3 million views on TikTok and Twitter combined, Orgeron was captured muscled-up chatting with a group of fans on the beach.
The clip was first shared on Wednesday by social media personality Emily Rinaudo, along with the hilarious message: "Getting Rizzed up by coach O."
Soon after, the video landed on Twitter, where college football fans couldn't get enough of the legendary coach's luxurious lifestyle and jacked muscles.
College football fans react to Ed Orgeron's new look
"Coach O jacked!!" one fan raved.
"That body tho??? Coach more jacked than college football players today," another commented on TikTok.
"Absolute legend. Man's getting paid to vacation," another tweeted.
"Coach O enjoying his life to the fullest," another fan said.
While fans may hope to see Orgeron back on the sidelines as a football coach again, for now, the legend is appearing to enjoy life without a team.
