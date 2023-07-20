Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron goes viral for "jacked" beach body

Miami, Florida - It looks like former LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron isn't missing his time on the college football field!

Former LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is going viral for his muscled-up beach body in a clip that has garnered over 3 million views on social media. © Collage: Jonathan Bachman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / emilyrinaudo_

The legendary head coach that led the LSU football to a National Championship victory in 2019 is causing quite the buzz over the internet!

Earlier this week, Coach Orgeron and his fiancé, Brandy Nicole, were enjoying themselves on the beach when a video of the two went social media viral!

In a clip that garnered over 3 million views on TikTok and Twitter combined, Orgeron was captured muscled-up chatting with a group of fans on the beach.

The clip was first shared on Wednesday by social media personality Emily Rinaudo, along with the hilarious message: "Getting Rizzed up by coach O."

Soon after, the video landed on Twitter, where college football fans couldn't get enough of the legendary coach's luxurious lifestyle and jacked muscles.