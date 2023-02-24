Georgia football catches the White House's attention - finally

Washington DC - After a missed opportunity last year due to Covid-19, it looks like Georgia football is heading to the White House!

Georgia football will be heading to the White House after receiving an official invitation from President Joe Biden to celebrate the team’s second consecutive national championship. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Georgia, who have won the last two college football national championships back-to-back, received an invitation from President Joe Biden to officially celebrate the team’s win in Washington.

White House officials confirmed the invite just after Bulldog defensive lineman Warren Brinson tweeted on Monday about not receiving an invitation to visit the nation's capital, garnering lots of attention.

"The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House," the House official said in a reported statement.

Collegiate national champions are traditionally honored by the sitting president with a ceremony at the White House. Georgia did not get an invite last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The last college football team to visit the White House was LSU in 2020, after they defeated Clemson to claim the program's fourth national title.

Georgia finished last season with a perfect 15-0 winning season, becoming the first college football program to ever win consecutive titles in the College Football Playoff era.

Now, it looks like Brinson and his teammates can iron out their Sunday best as they will soon be standing before our nation's leader.