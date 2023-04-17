Georgia football faces major problems with quarterback

College football fans are in shambles after former 5-star quarterback recruit Brock Vandagriff's comments stirred concern about his future at Georgia.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Athens, Georgia - Will Georgia football lose one of their touted passers this offseason?

Former 5-star quarterback recruit Brock Vandagriff has the football world in shambles after his latest comments led to questions about his future in Georgia.
With former quarterback starter Stetson Bennett off to the NFL, Georgia football is in need of a new starter at the position for the 2023-24 season and beyond.

One player competing for the starting position is former five-star recruit, Brock Vandagriff.

After the Bulldogs' spring game on Saturday, Vandagriff raised a lot of eyebrows with comments about his future in the program.

"I'm not sure. I guess there's some praying to do. But my plans, for now, are to just take it day by day," the redshirt freshman said.

In his two seasons with Georgia, Vandagriff hasn't played any major snaps behind starter Bennett and backup Carson Beck.

Though he hasn't entered the transfer portal, Vandagriff future with Georgia still lies uncertain, and fans have already taken to the internet with buzzing transfer rumors.

College football fans react to Brock Vandagriff's latest comments

On Monday, college football fans took the internet by storm as they shared their thoughts on Brock Vandagriff's recent comments.
On Monday, college football fans took the internet by storm, sharing their thoughts on Vandagriff's latest comments, with most believing the touted passer should transfer.

"Makes sense for him to transfer out and try and start somewhere," one fan tweeted.

"Georgia. Where 5 star QB's go to die," another fan added.

"I hope Brock stays, but if he loses out on the starting job, it's hard to hold leaving against him," someone else wrote.

"Things are continuing to spiral out of control in Athens. How much longer will Kirby have before it fully implodes?" one college football fan asked.

"UGA keep a good QB recruit challenge: impossible," another sarcastically tweeted.

If Vandagriff does transfer to a different program, the quarterback will look to move outside the SEC conference to immediately start as a quarterback starter this fall.

