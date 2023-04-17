Georgia football faces major problems with quarterback

Athens, Georgia - Will Georgia football lose one of their touted passers this offseason?

Former 5-star quarterback recruit Brock Vandagriff has the football world in shambles after his latest comments led to questions about his future in Georgia. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With former quarterback starter Stetson Bennett off to the NFL, Georgia football is in need of a new starter at the position for the 2023-24 season and beyond.

One player competing for the starting position is former five-star recruit, Brock Vandagriff.

After the Bulldogs' spring game on Saturday, Vandagriff raised a lot of eyebrows with comments about his future in the program.

"I'm not sure. I guess there's some praying to do. But my plans, for now, are to just take it day by day," the redshirt freshman said.

In his two seasons with Georgia, Vandagriff hasn't played any major snaps behind starter Bennett and backup Carson Beck.

Though he hasn't entered the transfer portal, Vandagriff future with Georgia still lies uncertain, and fans have already taken to the internet with buzzing transfer rumors.