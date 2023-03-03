Georgia football loses its mind over Nolan Smith's historic 40-dash!

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Georgia Bulldogs are rocking the NFL Combine just like they did the most recent college football season , and on Thursday, Bulldogs Nolan Smith lit up Indianapolis and Athens!

With a time of 4.39 seconds, Nolan Smith posted the second-fastest time ever by a defensive lineman in NFL Combine history behind Virginia Tech's Amaré Barno in 2022. © Collage: Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / marvinjonesjrr

Smith was the talk of the town after impressing scouts and all that watched him performed one of the best 40-dash runs in combine history!

While his blazing time of 4.44 seconds on the first run caught everyone’s attention, it was his second time of 4.39 seconds that took it to a whole new level.

The moment hit particularly hard with his Georgia teammates who watched Smith's incredible run from back home in Athens.

In a viral clip shared by Georgia linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., Georgia's football team Celebrated Smith's ridiculous fast sprint in total chaos and excitement.

With their phones in the air recording Smith's every step, the Georgia boys screamed and shouted, showing the ultimate support for their fellow Bulldog.

The former Georgia edge rusher also led all linemen at the combine in the vertical jump, broad jump, and 10-yard split.