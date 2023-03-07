Get better or get booted: CFB coaches that need to fix their failures or face firing

College Station, Texas - Coming off of losing seasons, will other college football programs soon make changes to their coaching staff like Auburn, Wisconsin, and Nebraska did in the offseason?

Following a 5-7 season, head coach Jimbo Fisher (r) and his Texas A&M Aggies football team failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 2008. © Bob Levey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If things don't get better for Texas A&M rather quickly, Jimbo Fisher's time with the Aggies may come to an end sooner than later.



After failing to make a bowl game last year, the program saw a huge exodus of players that included big time playmakers from their 2022 top-ranked recruiting class.

While Fisher made the controversial, yet potentially rewarding, hire of former Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino to fix the Aggies' offense in January, how Petrino leads the team this spring may determine the fate of A&M's upcoming season.

Respectfully, to give a first-year head coach a single season to make noticeable changes is quite unfair.

With that in mind, second-year head coaches Brent Venables of Oklahoma and Billy Napier of Florida will need to get the ball rolling, and fast!

Both coaches finished the year with bowl game losses and a 6-7 losing record. but entering the 2023 season this fall, both teams signed a very strong freshmen class, with Venables' class ranking in the top 5 nationally.

In the Big Ten, Michigan State's Mel Tucker led his team to a 5-7 losing season following an 11-2 record in 2021 and a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.