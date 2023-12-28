Holiday Bowl: USC quarterback Miller Moss makes show-stopping history and ignites Heisman chatter

San Diego, California - USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley appears to have found his next Heisman -worthy quarterback in Miller Moss.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley (r.) appears to have found his next Heisman-worthy quarterback in Miller Moss after a historic performance in the Holiday Bowl. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams opted out of Wednesday's USC's Holiday Bowl showdown against Louisville to prep for the NFL, Moss, a redshirt sophomore, seized the opportunity as the next man up.

In his starting debut, Moss delivered a spectacular performance at the Holiday Bowl, completing 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

USC secured a convincing 42–28 victory against the Cardinals on Wednesday night, and Moss's display etched his name in USC football history for recording the most touchdown passes by a quarterback in their first-ever start.

While Riley hasn't named the Trojan's 2024 quarterback starter yet, Moss' huge showing in the Holiday Bowl proved he could be the one to lead the Trojans into the Big Ten Conference next season.