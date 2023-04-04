Jim Harbaugh reveals Michigan football's 2023-24 team is the best in nearly a decade

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Will this be the year the Michigan Wolverines wins the College Football Playoffs?

Michigan's football head coach Jim Harbaugh believes that the 2023-24 football team is the best Wolverine squad he has seen since becoming head coach in 2015. © NORM HALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Entering the 2023-24 college football season, the Wolverines are coming off two of the most successful seasons in program history!

Adding to the confidence of continuing another great year, Michigan's veteran quarterback JJ McCarthy is set to return, along with the best running back duo in the country Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and its two-time Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.

Without a doubt, head coach Jim Harbaugh believes that this Michigan team is the best he has ever coached.

"It’s gonna be the best team," he said, noting it's the "best version of a Michigan football team on April 1st, 2023 that we’ve ever had," speaking about the team's annual Maize and Blue spring game. "A great roster of players, tremendous coaches all pulling in the same direction. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to have a letdown as the months go on, but this is the best version of football that I’ve seen since I’ve been here the last eight years."

He added: "This is not the time to regroup or to rest, or to take a step back. Now’s the time to attack."