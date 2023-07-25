Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be ousted from multiple games this season
Ann Arbor, Michigan - After two successful back-to-back college football seasons, things aren't looking too good for the Michigan Wolverines entering the 2023-2024 season.
Michigan may be taking the field without their coach to kick off the year.
Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are currently working toward a resolution over recruiting violations committed by the Wolverines' football team.
Unfortunately, that resolution looks like it will be a four-game suspension this fall.
In addition to Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight end coach Grant Newsome are also reportedly expected to face some sort of disciplinary action of their own.
The NCAA enforcement staff claims Harbaugh was dishonest about recruiting violations during his initial meeting with investigators back in January, according to Dellenger.
The NCAA deems dishonesty to investigators as a Level I violation - the most serious violation on the organization's level scale system. A Level I violation can ultimately result in a six-game suspension and significant recruiting restrictions for the team.
Michigan football will open the season with an easy slate of games
Luckily for Michigan, the Wolverines will open their season with a relatively easy slate of games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers.
With this said, the football team may not need much complex coaching against these lower ranked teams
A four-game suspension would see Harbaugh return on Saturday, September 30 against Nebraska on the road.
Michigan will tipoff their 2023 season on Saturday, September 2nd against East Carolina at noon EST.
Cover photo: NORM HALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP