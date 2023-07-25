Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be ousted from multiple games this season

Ann Arbor, Michigan - After two successful back-to-back college football seasons, things aren't looking too good for the Michigan Wolverines entering the 2023-2024 season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to face a four-game suspension this fall over recruiting violations committed by Michigan's football team. © NORM HALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Michigan may be taking the field without their coach to kick off the year.

Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are currently working toward a resolution over recruiting violations committed by the Wolverines' football team.



Unfortunately, that resolution looks like it will be a four-game suspension this fall.

In addition to Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight end coach Grant Newsome are also reportedly expected to face some sort of disciplinary action of their own.

The NCAA enforcement staff claims Harbaugh was dishonest about recruiting violations during his initial meeting with investigators back in January, according to Dellenger.

The NCAA deems dishonesty to investigators as a Level I violation - the most serious violation on the organization's level scale system. A Level I violation can ultimately result in a six-game suspension and significant recruiting restrictions for the team.