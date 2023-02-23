Michigan football sees star RB out of spring game showdown
Ann Harbor - Michigan football's star running back Blake Corum will reportedly miss the team's annual Maize and Blue spring game showdown to continue rehabbing a serious injury sustained last season.
The Wolverines received a major boost during the offseason when their top running back Blake Corum announced he will return to play a final season of college football.
Yet unfortunately, Michigan won't get that boost anytime soon, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
On Thursday, Harbaugh announced that the Heisman Trophy candidate won’t be close to 100% strength this spring as he continues to recover from ACL surgery he had in December.
"He’ll be full go somewhere around the start of June full summer cycle," the eighth-year Wolverine coach said.
"He’s out there every day. He’s not going through the drills and he’ll give it the time that’s needed to recover and build the strength back and make sure that he’s in a great place."
Before injuring his knee against Illinois on November 9, Corum was the Wolverines' leading rusher and ran for 1,463 yards, with a nation-leading 18 touchdowns.
Upon his return, he will look to pick up where he left off on the field and resume his place as Michigan's leading running back.
What's next for Michigan football?
During the offseason, Michigan football itself has remained in the spotlight – and not in a good way.
Amid rumors of Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, a slew of top players decided to hit the transfer portal – all while the program was slammed for possible NCAA violations.
On Thursday, Michigan caught more heat - this time from fans - after they announced a disappointing upcoming season schedule that avoids a non-conference matchup with a Power 5 program for the second-straight year.
Michigan will open the 2023-24 football season this fall against East Carolina on September 2 at home.
