Michigan football sees star RB out of spring game showdown

Ann Harbor - Michigan football's star running back Blake Corum will reportedly miss the team's annual Maize and Blue spring game showdown to continue rehabbing a serious injury sustained last season.

Blake Corum won’t be close enough to 100% strength in time for Michigan's annual Maize and Blue Spring game as he continues to recover from his ACL surgery. © NORM HALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Wolverines received a major boost during the offseason when their top running back Blake Corum announced he will return to play a final season of college football.

Yet unfortunately, Michigan won't get that boost anytime soon, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Thursday, Harbaugh announced that the Heisman Trophy candidate won’t be close to 100% strength this spring as he continues to recover from ACL surgery he had in December.

"He’ll be full go somewhere around the start of June full summer cycle," the eighth-year Wolverine coach said.

"He’s out there every day. He’s not going through the drills and he’ll give it the time that’s needed to recover and build the strength back and make sure that he’s in a great place."

Before injuring his knee against Illinois on November 9, Corum was the Wolverines' leading rusher and ran for 1,463 yards, with a nation-leading 18 touchdowns.

Upon his return, he will look to pick up where he left off on the field and resume his place as Michigan's leading running back.