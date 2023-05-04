New College Football Playoff schedule cultivates football madness
Irving, Texas - Did the College Football Playoff just get a week-long makeover?
With the College Football Playoff (CFP) set to change for the 2024 season, the new schedule will make for an unreal weekend of football.
The CFP semifinals in both 2024 and 2025 will be played on Thursday and Friday ahead of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend in January.
The marathon weekend of football is set to look like this:
- Thursday: CFP semifinal
- Friday: CFP semifinal
- Saturday: NFL Wild card Weekend games
- Sunday: NFL Wild Card Weekend games
- Monday: NFL Wild Card Weekend game
The semifinal showdowns will be played on Thursday and Friday to avoid overlapping with the NFL's playoff games.
The new CFP schedule is likely due to the playoffs being expanded from four teams to twelve.
The new College Football Playoff schedule is a massive win for football fans – especially those who watch the sport on both the college and professional level.
The CFP national championship game will remain a standalone event that's played on Monday.
