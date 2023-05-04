New College Football Playoff schedule cultivates football madness

Irving, Texas - Did the College Football Playoff just get a week-long makeover?

The new College Football Playoff schedule for 2024 and 2025 will allow for a wild week of football! © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the College Football Playoff (CFP) set to change for the 2024 season, the new schedule will make for an unreal weekend of football.

The CFP semifinals in both 2024 and 2025 will be played on Thursday and Friday ahead of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend in January.

The marathon weekend of football is set to look like this:

Thursday: CFP semifinal



Friday: CFP semifinal



Saturday: NFL Wild card Weekend games



Sunday: NFL Wild Card Weekend games



Monday: NFL Wild Card Weekend game

The semifinal showdowns will be played on Thursday and Friday to avoid overlapping with the NFL's playoff games.

The new CFP schedule is likely due to the playoffs being expanded from four teams to twelve.

The new College Football Playoff schedule is a massive win for football fans – especially those who watch the sport on both the college and professional level.